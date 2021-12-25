Imran Khan govt failed to fulfil any commitment made in election manifesto: Pak leader

The Imran Khan government has failed to fulfil any commitment which it had made in the election manifesto and the parties that have failed to deliver 50 per cent of their promises should be disqualified, said Pakistan People's Party's veteran leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday.

The ruling party in the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had utterly failed to deliver promises it made in its election manifesto, Dawn quoted Shah as saying during a ceremony held at labour department here on Friday.

The leader also made his proposal to disqualify the party which has failed to deliver 50 per cent of its promise made in the election manifesto.

Underlining that the PPP during its tenure at the federal and provincial levels worked for the welfare of the poor people, Shah said that hundreds of thousands of people were provided jobs and other livelihoods, shelter, income support and other financial relief during the government of his party.

He stressed that contrary to the contribution of the PPP, the PTI government has snatched people's jobs and livelihoods, rendered thousands of people homeless and decreased workers' salaries.

Stressing that the PTI government's economic policy has been fragile for the country, Shah said that the US dollar is on the unprecedented rise against the Pakistani rupee.

With regard to the rising inflation in the country, Shah blamed the PTI's policy failures for it and said that prices of flour, sugar, edible oil, ghee, and all other essential food commodities are now unaffordable for the poor masses.

Pointing out that political parties must not be allowed to deceive the masses through hollow slogans, Shah said that therefore he has floated the idea of disqualifying any party that would fail to implement at least 50 per cent of its manifesto promises during its rule.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor