Imran Khan has turned blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of turning a blind eye to Karachi's problems.

During a press conference, Shahbaz said that Prime Minister is not concerned about the problems of the masses but is only concerned about the Opposition, Geo tv reported on Tuesday.

"Life has become hard for people due to additional taxes, rising electricity prices," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opposition parties have come together and decided to carry out long marches against the Imran Khan-led country's government later this month and on March 23.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) announced that they will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

The PDM has decided to hold the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Both the parties have agreed to use all legal, constitutional, and political options at their disposal to overthrow the PTI government.

"If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said while addressing a press conference, Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

