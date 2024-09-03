Imran Khan might have shared messages with ex-ISI chief on May 9, alleges Pak PM's advisor

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's political advisor, Rana Sanaullah alleged that there might be an exchange of WhatsApp messages between former ISI chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan regarding the events of May 9, ARY News reported.

In an Interview with ARY News, Rana Sanaullah addressed questions about Faiz Hameed, stating that speculation about him is 'unnecessary' as the institution has already provided a brief and concise statement.

The political advisor also mentioned that Hameed has been accused of influencing the appointment of the Army Chief and securing favourable postings.

He further alleged that Faiz Hameed used PTI for these purposes, and if these allegations were true, he could not have acted alone; the PTI founder must have been involved.

According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was taken into military custody last month and court-martial proceedings were initiated, ARY News reported.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act," the Pakistan Army's media wing read.

Multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody, as reported by ARY News.

Sanaullah also speculated that there might be WhatsApp messages between the two, after Faiz Hameed's retirement on May 9, and it is also possible that intermediaries facilitated their communication.

Being asked about the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pak PM's advisor clarified that Bajwa never discussed an extension with them and PM Shehbaz Sharif also never mentioned that Bajwa requested an extension.

