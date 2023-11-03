Imran Khan not being poisoned in jail, says his personal physician

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 : Dr Faisal Sultan, the personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, rejected the rumours of 'slow poisoning of the former prime minister on Thursday after he met him in the Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

Sultan told journalists that he had a comprehensive chat with the PTI chief and also performed a medical check-up on him. He further stated that the PTI chairman is in good health, adding that he and the PTI chairman also discussed matters related to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

He stated that the PTI chief is not being gradually poisoned and that he has been inspected, ARY News reported.

"PTI chairman has not complained about the food and is carrying out regular exercise in the jail," the physician added.

Moreover, the legal team also met the former Pakistan Prime Minister in jail. The legal team members, who visited him earlier today include Hamid Khan, Naeem Haider Panjota, Raja Yasir and Umair Niazi, whereas, Dr Faisal Sultan had also joined them.

Rawalpindi police detectives visited Adiala Jail and recorded the PTI chairman's statement on the May 9 disturbances.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been charged under the sedition clauses in the charge sheet related to the May 9 riots cases.

ARY News reported that the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) confirmed the inclusion of Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in all cases related to the May 9 riots. Police said that evidence was found from the scenes against the accused for triggering violence. The sedition clauses were included after the prosecution raised objections to the charge sheet.

Police added that the charge sheet will be submitted after receiving a report from the concerned institutions regarding the new clauses and objections of the prosecution will be removed before its submission.

Earlier, a special court rejected the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, according to a Geo News report. Apparently, the May 9 riots took place after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

