Imran Khan orders call-off of talks with govt over judicial commission delay: Barrister Gohar

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and founder Imran Khan has directed his party to terminate ongoing talks with the government, citing delays in the formation of judicial commissions to investigate key political events, Dawn reported.

This announcement was made by PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who conveyed Imran Khan's dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in fulfilling the government's commitments.

The PTI and the government had been engaging in dialogue aimed at easing political tensions. Two rounds of talks had previously been conducted, with the third round held on January 16, during which the PTI presented its demands in writing. Among the party's key demands were the establishment of judicial commissions to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. Despite repeated assurances from the government, progress has reportedly stalled, leaving the PTI increasingly frustrated.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar stated, "The PTI founder [has] said to call the talks off over the government's failure to form the judicial commissions." He elaborated that the government had committed to establishing these commissions within seven working days, but the promise was not honoured.

Gohar emphasised that while the PTI had hoped for continued discussions, the lack of cooperation from the government forced the party to reconsider. "Negotiations cannot move forward if the commission is not announced today," he said, adding that the PTI would only resume talks if a three-judge commission was established. He also reaffirmed the PTI's dedication to pursuing its goals through lawful and constitutional means. "According to the PTI founder, the party will continue its efforts under the law and Constitution. On the instructions of [Imran], we will join various opposition parties and struggle together," Gohar said.

Reacting to the PTI's announcement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged the opposition to remain engaged in dialogue for the sake of political stability. Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Siddiqui said he was puzzled by the PTI's decision to abandon negotiations.

"I don't have the words except that they were in a hurry to arrive and are in a hurry to depart. The impatience with which they came is the same with which they are going back. We ask them to stay some days and not go back; let the weather become pleasant," Siddiqui remarked.

The senator highlighted that the government had shown restraint and remained open to dialogue despite several provocations from the PTI. He noted that the ruling coalition had "almost" reached a consensus on the PTI's demands and urged the party to reconsider its stance. "They should reconsider if it is in their power and if they can form an opinion apart from their founder's opinion," Siddiqui said.

He also invited the PTI to submit its grievances in writing to ensure their resolution through dialogue, as per reports by Dawn.

The PTI's written demands included the formation of two judicial commissions. The first commission would investigate the events surrounding Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023. This includes examining the legality of the arrest, the actions of law enforcement agencies, and the subsequent nationwide protests.

The PTI requested an inquiry into the "legality of the events that led" to the arrest and the "legality of the manner of the arrest." Additionally, the party sought a probe into the circumstances that allowed groups to damage high-security locations during the protests and an examination of CCTV footage from these areas. It also called for an investigation into the lack of available footage, the treatment of arrested individuals, and alleged human rights violations, including torture.

Moreover, the PTI demanded an evaluation of media censorship and internet shutdowns imposed during the unrest, including their impact and legality. "Were the human rights of these individuals violated, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled?" the PTI asked.

The second commission demanded by the PTI would focus on the events of November 24-27, 2024, during the party's protest in Islamabad. The PTI alleged excessive use of force against demonstrators, including live ammunition and other violent methods.

The party called for an investigation into "the number of the martyrs and the injured and of the persons who went missing after 24 to 27 November 2024." It also sought a review of hospital and medical facility records during this period, alleging potential tampering and suppression of information.

"Were the records of hospitals and other medical facilities tampered with? If so, under whose directions and command was this done?" the PTI questioned. It further demanded an inquiry into the difficulties faced by individuals seeking to file FIRs or take legal action related to the protests.

Since Imran Khan's incarceration in August 2023, PTI's relations with the government and the establishment have deteriorated significantly. The party has held multiple protests over the past year, many of which turned violent amid clashes with law enforcement, Dawn reported.

Despite earlier optimism about the dialogue process, the PTI's decision to withdraw from talks reflects the growing mistrust between the opposition and the government. While the government has urged the PTI to reconsider, the future of political negotiations remains uncertain as both sides appear entrenched in their positions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor