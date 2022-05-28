Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over Islamabad march 'chaos'

After the Islamabad march "chaos" where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) supporters and police clashed, 11 more cases have been registered against the PTI leaders including party chairman Imran Khan.

This comes after Pakistani police fired tear gas and clashed with PTI supporters in the wee hours of Thursday as former Prime Minister Imran Khan started reaching Islamabad to demand fresh elections.

Cases against scores of activists under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) have been registered, police said on Friday, the Dawn reported.

The Hassan Abdal police registered a case against Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan, his chief security officer and around 4,000 other participants of the PTI long march for rioting and disturbing public order besides violating Section 144.

CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel.

The Loi Bher police registered a case against the PTI chairman and other leaders, including Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer, and activists under sections 427, 148, 149, 109, 353, 186, 341 and 188 of the PPC, the police said.

According to the FIR, a gathering of 150 persons led by Loi Bher Union Council Chairman appeared at Korang Bridge holding PTI flags and batons in violation of Section 144.

They blocked the road, pelted the police with stones and damaged roadside trees on the directives of the PTI chairman and leaders Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer, as per the FIR, the media outlet reported.

Besides, they also damaged official vehicles, and trees and interfered in the official work of the police, the FIR said, adding that they escaped from the spot when police tried to arrest them.

According to the FIR, the PTI activists armed with batons, iron rods and holding PTI flags appeared at D-Chowk and tried to enter Red Zone.

( With inputs from ANI )

