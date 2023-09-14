Imran Khan party leader Asad Umar gets pre-arrest bail in US Cypher case 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : Islamabad special court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, in a case related to US cypher after a prosecutor told the judge that his arrest was not required at this stage, Geo News reported on Thursday.

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act was hearing the PTI leader’s plea seeking pre-arrest bail in the cypher case related to the diplomatic cable that the PTI claimed contained evidence of US involvement in the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government in April last year.

Abu Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, Judge at the special court established under the Official Secrets Act approved the bail to the PTI leader who was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea in cypher case related to the diplomatic cable.

“Asad Umar’s arrest is not required in the case as yet and no evidence against him has been gathered yet,” Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar told the judge.

Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain also noted that Umar expressed willingness to join the cipher probe but the prosecution did not investigate him in the case.

The prosecutor added that Umar would be informed if investigators gathered any evidence against him in the alleged case.

After the prosecutor’s statement, the judge approved the PTI leader's bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

“If Asad Umar's arrest is required, the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] will proceed according to law,” the judge ordered.

He also directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance before arresting him in the case.

Last week, Umar's bail was extended till September 14 in the cypher probe case.

The cypher controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran Khan — just days before his ouster — brandished a letter, claiming that it was a cypher from a foreign nation, which mentioned that his government should be removed from power.

The cypher case against the Pakistan former premier Imran Khan became serious after his principal secretary Azam Khan stated before a magistrate as well as the Federal Investigation Agency that the former PM had used the US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him, reported Geo News.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was “euphoric” and termed the language a “US blunder”.

The former prime minister, according to Azam, then said that the cable could be used for “creating a narrative against establishment and opposition”.Azam said the US cypher was used in political gatherings by the PTI chairman, despite his advice to avoid such acts, according to Geo News.

