Imran Khan refuses to answer FIA queries probing 'controversial' social media posts

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI) founder Imran Khan refused to reply to the queries of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), probing 'controversial' social media posts from his X account, reported ARY News.

The FIA team reached the Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently incarcerated, to interrogate him as it is probing into the alleged controversial post from his X account.

However, the PTI founder refused to answer any question from the FIA team in the absence of his legal team.

The FIA sought Imran Khan's 'refusal in writing' before leaving the prison, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier on May 31 in a similar happening, Imran Khan refused to answer any query from the FIA.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to the incarcerated PTI founder to inquire about a 'controversial' post from his social media X handle.

The letter read that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

The video posted on May 26 from the account of the PTI founder aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA notice had said that the post was "likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state, state institution or public tranquillity," Dawn reported.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell further noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016.

They sought access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged notices sent by the Federal Investigative Agency over a controversial post on the official account of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News.

The notices issued to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Secretary General Omar Ayub, and spokesperson Raoof Hasan stated that an inquiry had been initiated regarding the "misuse" of Khan's verified X account.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor