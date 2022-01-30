Imran Khan slammed for shortage of fever pill amid Covid wave

New Delhi, Jan 30 Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the non-availability of fever pill in the surge of coronavirus is shameful, Dunya News reported.

The former Pakistan information minister said that the administration of a government which established office with black marketing identifies spreading cruelty in public, the report said.

Marriyum said that Pak PM Imran Khan has vanished employment opportunities for youth, medicine for the sick and fertilizer for the farmers country wide.

She added that the Pak Prime Minister has consistently been cutting pocket of poor people of the country by generating electricity from expensive furnace oil. The gas and electricity has been disappeared and only with the end of PTI government the country could achieve prosperity.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the shortage of urea in Punjab is because of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's corruption.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said that the farmers are facing problems despite spending hefty amount. Delay in provision of fertilizer can lead to severe wheat crisis in the country, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that Imran mafia has made farmers 'beggars'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor