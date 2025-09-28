Imran Khan's GHQ protest trial continues as ATC records more witness testimonies

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 28 : Despite objections from defence lawyers, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday recorded testimony from three more prosecution witnesses in a case against former prime minister Imran Khan linked to the May 9, 2023, violent protests outside the army headquarters, Dawn reported.

The hearing went ahead even as Khan's legal team requested a halt to the video link trial, insisting he should be allowed to appear in person. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah resumed proceedings as defence counsel submitted an application seeking Khan's personal appearance, urging the court to end the video link arrangement under which Khan joins from Adiala Jail.

Head of the prosecution Raja Ikram Ameen Minhas argued that a similar application had already been dismissed, and the defence had not challenged that order before the Lahore High Court. He said the defence had filed the application again "to disrupt the court proceeding."

The judge observed that he could not halt the trial unless an appellate forum restrained him from doing so. Testimony was then recorded from three prosecution witnesses: Tehzeebul Hassan, Asmat Kamal and Akbar. According to Dawn, statements of 44 out of 50 prosecution witnesses have now been recorded, with three more summoned for the next hearing on September 30.

Legal arguments on Saturday reflected the continuing dispute over the trial's format. On September 19, Judge Shah ruled the trial would be conducted on court premises rather than Adiala Jail, but said Khan's attendance would be marked through video link. The decision followed a Punjab government notification citing security concerns.

Khan, incarcerated since August 2023, faces multiple cases. He was indicted in December 2023 in the GHQ protest case and formally arrested by Rawalpindi police in January 2024. His initial arrest from the Islamabad High Court on May 9, 2023, sparked nationwide unrest, with state buildings and military installations vandalised.

During the latest hearing, defence lawyers again sought a deferment to challenge the video link order. The prosecution countered that the defence had neither obtained a restraining order from the high court nor challenged the order before an appellate forum.

According to Dawn, the court proceeded with the testimony as defence counsel left the courtroom, later telling reporters about connectivity issues in the video link arrangement. The prosecution has said it expects to complete its evidence against Khan and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party next week, after which cross-examination of witnesses will begin.

