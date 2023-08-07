Imran Khan's life is in danger: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has claimed that the PTI chief Imran Khan's life is in danger and the jail authorities are not even providing meals to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He added that Lahore police immediately reached Zaman Park's residence to arrest the PTI chief when the order was issued to the IG Islamabad.

He further said the court directed the authorities concerned to keep the PTI chief at the Adiala Jail but he was shifted to the Attock Jail. He added that there is a lack of facilities at the Attock Jail where "B Class" facilities are not provided, ARY News reported.

Claiming that a former premier was imprisoned in a "C Class" prison cell, Qureshi said the lawyers were not given access to Imran Khan in jail. He added that they cannot file an appeal for the PTI chief’s release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

Qureshi also criticised that the PTI chief was not taken to the Poly Clinic’s medical board for his medical examination which is a mandatory right of each inmate and the responsibility of the jail administration, ARY News reported.

He demanded the judiciary to take notice as the Khan’s life is in danger.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The court also imposed PKR 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor