Imran Khan's party leader calls Pakistan President Zardari 'illegal'

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan called Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari "illegal," Pakistan-based Geo News reported. He made the remarks after Zardari emphasised the need for meaningful dialogue and called for political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and tackle the challenges faced by the crisis-hit country.

Asif Ali Zardari made the remarks in his maiden parliamentary address. While referring to Article 41 of the Constitution, the PTI leader said that the president represents the federation, adding that Zardari has not submitted his resignation as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman so far.

Omar Ayub Khan said, "Law is being violated in this House." He said that he had tried to raise a point being a leader of the opposition but he was denied the floor. He further said, "As per the law, the floor is given to the opposition leader whenever he asks.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed their protest and ruckus in the joint session of parliament a "21-cannon salute" to Pakistan's President, according to Geo News report.

He said, "We do not recognise this president [Zardari]. [Not only] this president but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are also illegal." Khan said, "At today's session, we presented a 21-cannon salute to Zardari."

Gohar Ali Khan further said that they "compelled" Zardari to leave his speech in the middle. Calling the protest held on Friday their "democratic right," he said that a glass wall had been installed at the meeting place of the PTI founder Imran Khan in the jail, Geo News reported.

He added, "We will fulfil our responsibility within the ambit of the Constitution and the law."

While addressing the joint session of parliament on Thursday amid protest held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers, Zardari called for making joint efforts to steer Pakistan out of crisis. He urged all stakeholders to play their role for the prosperity of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto were among the members of the National Assembly and Senate who attended the joint session of parliament.

Zardari said their agenda and ideology will strengthen the country and highlighted the need for establishing a political environment to fulfil the expectations of all stakeholders. He asked the political leadership of Pakistan to highlight their priorities and emphasised the need for ending differences for the country's prosperity.

Calling for taking positive measures, he said that harmony among institutions is the need of the hour to pave way for the development of Pakistan, the report said.

Asif Ali Zardari said, "If we see today as a new beginning, which it is, then we can build on our strengths by investing in our people, by focusing on public needs, and by harnessing our resources to create pathways to inclusive growth."

"I also feel that we have little time to waste. The country needs us to move on from the polarisation so common now to contemporary politics. This joint House must play a leading role in rebuilding public confidence in the parliamentary process and establish a foundation for the uninterrupted sustainable development of our nation," he added.

