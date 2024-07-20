Imran Khan's party leader dismisses reports of holding talks with Pakistan Peoples Party

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser dismissed reports of holding talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Qaiser, a former National Assembly Speaker's described the reports of 'secret talks between Imran Khan's party PTI and PPP' as completely "baseless and misleading."

He also made it clear that no remarks have been made regarding talks with the PPP by him or any other PTI leader.

Additionally, the senior PTI leader refuted making any statements to the media about this matter, and Imran Khan, the party's founder, has not issued any directives regarding holding negotiations with the PPP, he said, according to ARY News.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition received a major setback after the country's Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities

Barrister Gohar had earlier stated that everyone who was expecting a ban on the PTI has been completely silenced by the Supreme Court's ruling.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali declared that the party had no intention of forming a government with the People's Party in alliance.

"This option was also available to us on February 09," he added. "We will act as a strong opposition party," he said.

It is important to note that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leadership expressed disapproval of the federal government's move to outlaw Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP leader Raza Rabbani emphasised in a statement that prohibiting a political party is incompatible with democratic ideals and pleaded with the federal government to refrain from taking such measures.

Rabbani emphasised that there is already a great deal of political and economic uncertainty in the nation. He warned that the government's decision to outlaw PTI would have a detrimental effect on the federal government and exacerbate the current political unrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor