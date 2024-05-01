Imran Khan's party to invite Fazlur Rehman to join opposition alliance

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to initiate talks with Maulana Fazalur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to extend an invitation for joining forces against the government, as reported by ARY News.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the National Assembly and head of PTI's negotiation committee, held a crucial consultation with party members to deliberate on the strategy.

The senior leadership of PTI reiterated their decision to reach out to Maulana Fazalur Rehman and propose a collaborative effort to address concerns regarding alleged extensive rigging in the general elections.

Furthermore, PTI has resolved to broaden discussions with other opposition factions aligned with the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuze Ayeen-e-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Maulana Fazalur Rehman has previously advocated for granting PTI the right to organise public gatherings, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic rights.

In his inaugural address in the National Assembly following the 2024 elections, the JUI-F chief affirmed every political party's entitlement to peaceful protests. "I consider their (PTI) demand for permission to hold public gatherings rightful," remarked Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Earlier, on April 4, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hinted at the possibility of joining a sit-in announced by JUI-F against the government.

During an appearance on ARY News program "Khabar Meher Bukhari Kay Sath," Barrister Gohar expressed anticipation regarding the Grand Opposition Alliance's launch of an anti-government movement post-Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also be approached to join the Grand Opposition Alliance. We and the PTI are in touch and hope we will be meeting as well," added Barrister Gohar.

He emphasised that the opposition's protest aims to bolster parliament and protest against alleged mandate theft. "We want no mandate to be stolen in future also," Barrister Gohar asserted, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor