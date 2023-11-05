Imran Khan's slogan of 'Naya Pakistan' was "topi drama", says former party leader Pervez Khattak

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 : Taking a jibe at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his former party leader Pervez Khattak said that his political slogan of 'Naya Pakistan' was a "topi drama" (gimmick) to gain votes, Geo News reported.

Khatak, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) was among the dozens of PTI leaders who parted ways with the party chairman and formed a breakaway faction of the party named PTI-P following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

"Imran Khan's slogan of Naya Pakistan was nothing but a topi drama [gimmick]. I supported Imran Khan to change the country's system but all his slogans turned out to be false," he said while addressing a party event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district.

Khattak further said that Imran hates all of his political opponents and rival parties.

"The PTI chairman is a dictator [and] he wants to introduce a presidential system in the country," he added.

In the same address, he also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying his political agitation "was only aimed at coming to power," Geo News reported.

He said the country's political leadership treats the nation like "an enemy" and added that no political party in the country implemented its election manifesto.

Khattak said his newly-formed party is seeking to provide justice to the masses "at their doorstep".

PTI-P Chairman Khattak on Friday said he had established the new party to expose the dual faces of political leaders, Geo News reported.

Political parties have now upped their blame games as the February 8, 2024 has been announced as the date of general elections in the country, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan who is incarcerated in the Adiala jail has moved to the Pakistan Supreme Court seeking post-arrest bail in the cypher case.

In his 18-page bail plea, the PTI chief challenged the Islamabad High Court's verdict against halting the proceedings of the cypher case against him, dismissing his petitions and allowing interrogation, The News International reported.

