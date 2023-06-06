Imran Khan's supporters hold anti-Pakistan protest outside UN in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], June 6 : A large number of supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered in front of the UN office in Geneva on Monday to raise human rights violations in Pakistan.

Protesters holding flags of Pakistan and Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered in front of the Broken Chair monument across the street from the Palace of Nations, that houses the United Nations Office.

It is estimated that some 100 of the protestors were from other European countries like France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

Protesters raised slogans like "Imran Tum Aage Badho Hum Tumhare Saath hai" (Imran you go ahead we are with you) and "Hume Chahiye Azadi" (We want Freedom).

They also demanded the release of Imran Riaz Khan, a Pakistani journalist and a YouTuber who was apprehended by police on May 11 at Sialkot International Airport and his current location has been untraceable ever since.

A large number of supporters of Imran Khan living in various parts of the world have been holding protests amidst the worsening political tussle between Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PTI Chief Imran Khan.

On May 9, Pakistan witnessed violent protests after the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court. Thousands of PTI supporters have been arrested by the police and many of them are now being tried by a military court.

Pakistan's Interior Minister and Defence Minister have hinted that Imran Khan could also be tried in a military court for his alleged involvement in the May 9 incident in which military and state installations were attacked by his supporters.

