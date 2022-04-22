Imran Khan's Twitter space prompts hilarious meme fest

After Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a live Twitter Space which was attended by an average of 165,000 users listening at a given time, the highest number ever, the social media was stormed by a barrage of hilarious memes over the live stream.

Over 446,000 people tuned from around the world to interact with Imran Khan on Twitter Space with an average of 165,000 users listening at a given time, according to The Express Tribune.

According to another Pakistan media outlet, a Twitter user referred to Imran Khan's Twitter Space and took a dig at the then Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who had announced in 2019 that Pakistan will send its "first person to space" in 2022.

"Fawad Chaudhry meant it when he said they would send someone to space in 2022. We just didn't know it was Imran Khan."

Fawad had said in 2019 that fifty people will be shortlisted, the list will then come down to 25 and "in 2022, we will send our first person to space".

With rumors of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz attending the Twitter space, one of the listeners was actually Ali Khan Tareen, son of PTI's disgruntled faction's leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Ali's presence did not go unnoticed as the listeners immediately spotted him in the Space and took screengrabs.

Pakistani meme creators jumped at the opportunity and produced hilarious content about Ali's presence. However, it got more interesting when Ali himself enjoyed the meme game and commented on it, reported Geo TV.

Several other Pakistani memes targeted Imran Khan's rivals - PPP and PML-N with content portraying them as sneakily listening to Khan's Twitter space.

In contrast to the memes targeting Imran's adversaries, many on Twitter users fired back with some spicy memes as well, calling out Imran Khan's record-breaking 160k listeners as mostly "bots".

The previous record for hosting the largest Twitter Space was around 57k for K-Pop star BamBam's lyrical space.

( With inputs from ANI )

