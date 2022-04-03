Imran tarnished Pakistan constitution, won't return to power: Expert

After a major political upheaval in Pakistan, foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Sunday, while speaking on the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has tarnished the constitution of Pakistan and will not come to power again.

"I don't think Imran can come back to power as he has made the relations with other countries sour. The judgement from Supreme Court can be the basis for treason case against Imran and his ministers," Sareen told ANI.

"The constitution of Pakistan has been tarnished. Earlier Constitution has not been followed. The way it has been done this time had not been witnessed earlier. No confidence motion was on the table. One cannot adjourn the house," he added.

Commenting on Imran Khan's actions, the foreign expert noted that Imran Khan is running away as he did not have the numbers to support him in the NA. "Voting did not take place as Imran did not have numbers and he was running away. He didn't want to resign."

He slammed the cricketer-turned-PM saying, "He displayed the opposite of sportsman spirit."

The foreign expert also termed the entire political episode as a 'facade'. "This whole situation was a conspiracy and made a facade out of non issue. The procedure in the house was also pre-planned. He advised the president to dissolve the National Assembly. The constitutional provision is tarnished and Imran is the most arrogant leader in Pakistan," the foreign expert told ANI.

Moreover, touching upon the allegations by PPP, the Opposition party and also on commentary made by PTI in its defence, he noted, "His national address was full of lies and there was no basis. There was a normal diplomatic talk which has been made an issue. This will dent PTI chances in the election."

"Matter is in Pakistan Supreme Court. We all know the track record and present Chief Justice has a bad track record. They have two options to call that whatever happened was wrong and normalise the constitutional process and again bring no-confidence motion," he said.

Another option that the foreign expert talked about is, "to call the move unconstitutional and dissolve the assembly and to prevent political instability, go to vote."

( With inputs from ANI )

