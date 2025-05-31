"In Pak, nobody seems to be in control," All-Party Delegation member Salman Khurshid says

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 31 : Former Minister of External Affairs and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday noted that violations continued on the Pakistani side, suggesting a lack of control over its military actions even after a ceasefire was reached.

Khurshid, a member of the All-Party Delegation, highlighted the apparent chaos within Pakistan, citing factions within the army vying for power and the civilian government's lack of control. Despite this, he praised India's restraint and patience in the face of such challenges.

"But the shelling across the border and the LoC continued for at least three or four hours. There were violations of the ceasefire once again, making it very clear that in Pakistan, nobody seems to be in control. The civilian government doesn't seem to be in control. There are factions within the army, each vying with each other to become powerful. Nevertheless, we showed restraint and patience," added Khurshid.

Khurshid clarified that India did not initiate contact with Pakistan, but rather received a call from Pakistan's DGMO for cessation of hostilities during Operation Sindoor.

The all-party delegation member explained that India stopped its actions when Pakistan's DGMO requested for cessation of hostilities and India refrained from further attacks, dismissing claims as "complete hogwash."

"Because one of you asked, why did we stop? It's complete hogwash for anyone to say that we called them (Pakistan) first. Why would we call them first? Who was at the receiving end by the time the calls were made? It is more than clear to everybody that the call came from the DGMO of Pakistan to the DGMO of India. And we stopped when they said 'Let's stop'... And we then didn't send any further attacks on them," he said while interacting with the indian-community,"Indian community in Jakarta, addressing questions about India's response to Pakistan's actions.

Khurshid emphasised India's aspirations to greatness and stressed that no one should distract India from its path to achieving this goal.

"India is waiting to be great. Nobody distract us or interfere with that passage of ours. That is why it is important for us to show our strength," said the Congress leader.

Khurshid urged Pakistan to understand India's demand to give up terrorism, highlighting the importance of showing strength. He emphasized that India's message is clear and united, transcending party lines.

He praised the all-party delegation's visit, comprising members from both the ruling party and opposition.

Khurshid highlighted that their unity demonstrates India's collective commitment to the country's interests, rather than individual party affiliations.

"If there is any sense in Pakistan, they will understand our only demand: give up terrorism... Some of my colleagues are not from the ruling party. The ruling party could have come alone to bring this message, but they came with us to give India's message... However, sadly, this is not what we hear from India. Somebody is saying that he is supporting the BJP or the Congress, but I am proud that we are here together because we are not supporting each other's parties, we are supporting one simple idea called India...," he said.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in their countries they are assigned to.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor