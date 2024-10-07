"In this situation a friend can be identified,"Israel Consul General in Midwest India Kobbi Shoshani on October 7 anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : As Israel marks the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani had some stern word for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Shoshani said that Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres does not deserve to be the Secretary General of the United Nations, because he did not condemn the anti-ballistic missiles from Iran.

Shoshani said that in situations like these, one can identify who is a friend and who isn't.

"In these kinds of situations, it can be identified who is our friend and who is not... The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres does not deserve to be the Secretary General of the United Nations because he is not brave enough to condemn the anti-ballistic missiles from Iran... Some European leaders are trying to tighten the work of the Israeli army. This is hypocrisy. If missiles were sent to Paris or Oslo or Ireland or Spain it would be catastrophic," he said.

Shoshani said that the Israeli government wants to bring back its hostages and that Hamas is destroyed.

"Hamas is already destroyed. We have carried out military operations against the military leaders of Hezbollah, the proxy of Iran... Action will be taken against every country that will try to send rockets towards Israel. We are very clear about it... The government aims to bring back refugees from the Southern part and northern parts of Israel. The idea is to bring them back home safely."

The Consul general also said that India and Israel, both know what it is to fight against terrorism.

"I would like to thank not only the Indian government but also the people of India as the love and support that we get here in India is very important... I came here after 26/11. I remember the smell of gunpowder in Colaba, bullet holes in the walls of the Taj hotel, fear in the eyes of the public... India understands what it is to fight against terrorism... We are brothers in arms," he said.

On October 7 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, involving rocket fire and ground assaults. Hamas terror operatives breached the Israeli border attacking civilians.

Hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed, and several captured by the Hamas.

