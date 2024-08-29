"In USA seeking support for Tamil Nadu's prosperity": CM Stalin on official visit

San Francisco [US], August 29 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on an official visit to the United States to secure support and investments aimed at boosting the prosperity of the state.

During his visit, Stalin aims to attract investments from various leading US-based companies to benefit the state.

In a post on X, he said, "In the USAthe land of opportunities, seeking support for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu."

On Tuesday, Stalin addressed the media before his departure at Chennai Airport.

The official DMK handle posted a video with the caption, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. M K Stalin met and interviewed the media at the Chennai airport before his official visit to the United States."

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, State Minister for Information Technology and Industries, Sridhar Babu Duddilla, and their team members visited Apple headquarters in California on August 9.

During their visit, Telangana CM met with senior executives in the manufacturing, public policy, and healthcare divisions of Apple.

"Exhilarating to visit Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as leading investment destinations in several sectors," CM Reddy said in a post on X.

"My team, including my minister colleague @OffDSB, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics park, Skills University, AI city, Future City and other game-changing initiatives to the senior Apple Executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions," he added.

Further, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the positive discussions will lead to beneficial outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana, positioning the state as a leading investment destination in various sectors.

Before arriving in California, Revanth Reddy and his delegation visited New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Dallas and Texas.

