Inaugural edition of Global Chess League officially opened in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], June 22 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League officially opened in Dubai on Wednesday.

Among the VIPs at the event were Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Anand Mahindra (Chairman of the Mahindra Group), Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), famous Australian cricketer Steve Waugh, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as well as CP Gurnani (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra). They were joined by Parag Shah, Director - Global Chess League and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, and Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board.

The 36 Grandmasters taking part in the event are among the best in the world and include former World Champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, two-time challenger for the title of World Champion Ian Nepomniachtchi, former Blitz world champions Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and others.

For the first time, a chess tournament will feature a new competition concept and scoring system akin to football or cricket. The first match of the Global Chess League will take place tomorrow, June 22nd, at 5:30 PM at the Le Meridien Hotel between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor