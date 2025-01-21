Inaugural Parade: Trump arrives at Capitol One Arena to cheers, chants of 'USA USA'

Washington, DC [US], January 21 : US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the Capitol One Arena for the Inaugural Parade. The crowd greeted Trump with chants of "USA USA," expressing their enthusiasm as the 47th president made his way to the venue.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrived earlier at the venue along with their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Before Trump's arrival, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke at the Capitol One Arena, sharing his excitement for the future and the opportunities ahead for the nation. Musk echoed President Trump's vision of a "golden age," expressing confidence in the positive direction the country is heading.

"I am super fired up for the future. It is going to be very exciting. As the President said, we are going to have a golden age. It's going to be fantastic. One of the most American values that I love is optimism. We are going to make the future good," Musk said.

Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI Director, also spoke at the Capitol One Arena, emphasising the importance of immigration policy and the need for stronger law enforcement in the United States.

"Our immigration policy is the greatest policy in the world. And now that we have Donald J Trump and JD Vance, it will become the greatest policy in the world again. But dreams and hopes aren't enough, we have to get to work...In the last calendar year alone, we had 100,000 drug overdoses. In the last calendar year alone, we had over 100,000 rapes. In the last calendar year alone, we had 17,000 homicides," the FBI Director said.

"That is unacceptable in 2025 in the US. That is why we need constitutional law and order...I am standing here because of the American dream. I am not standing here because of the colour of my skin. I am standing here because I earned my right on this stage," he added.

Prior to this, Trump reviewed the troops at US Capitol Hill, after his inauguration as the 47th President of the country.

He also signed a few documents at the signing ceremony at Capitol Hill. The ceremony is one of the first official actions taken by the newly sworn President of the United States.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

