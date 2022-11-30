Index of eight core industries rise by 0.1% in October

New Delhi, Nov 30 The combined index of eight core industries increased by 0.1 per cent in October 2022 as compared to the index of October 2021.

The production of fertilisers, steel, coal and electricity generation increased in October 2022 over the corresponding month of last year, according to a data released by the Commerce ministry said.

Fertilisers production increased by 5.4 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5 per cent during April to October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production also increased by 4 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.1 per cent during April to October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation too increased by 0.4 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 9.3 per cent during April to October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Coal production went up by 3.6 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 18.1 per cent during April to October, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

However crude oil production declined by 2.2 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.4 per cent during April to October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas production declined by 4.2 per cent in October, 2022 over October, 2021.

The index of eight core industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor