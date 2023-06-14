"India, Africa ties are not transactional but ...:" EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Africa occupies an important place in India's Foreign Policy and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday in Delhi.

"Our ties are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle. Africa, therefore, occupies an important place in India's foreign policy. During the last 9 years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi," EAM said while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa growth partnership.

The EAM said that the "ties between India and Africa are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle".

Jaishankar mentioned that India's engagement with Africa has been strengthened under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

"Our engagement with the continent has since witnessed 36 high-level visits from India and more than 100 high-level visits from Africa," Jaishankar added, while addressing the conclave in the National Capital.

The minister highlighted the support India provided to African countries during their fight for independence and against colonialism and apartheid.

"India staunchly supported African countries in their quest to attend independence and to fight against colonialism and apartheid. This is important to recall because our ties are not transactional," Jaishankar asserted.

Speaking further, he also said that Indian pharma manufacturers and vaccine manufacturers have been encouraged to explore joint manufacturing facilities in African countries.

"We are now encouraging Indian pharma manufacturers and vaccine manufacturers to explore joint manufacturing facilities in African countries. Equally important, we have battled in the WTO, along with our African partners, for enhancing the accessibility & affordability of vaccines," the EAM said at CII India-Africa conclave.

Notably, the CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The Conclave has been instrumental in encouraging Indian businesses to start up and expand in Africa during the course of its seventeen editions.

In the 18th edition, the focus lay on trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa. The conclave has not only set the ground for many new cross-border partnerships to take root but also conducted a critical evaluation of the existing collaborative arrangements between the two nations.

