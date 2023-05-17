India aims to become champion of cyber security: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], May 17 : India aims to become the champion of cyber security, G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

While talking with reporters after attending an event at IIT Delhi's Bharti School of Telecommunication, Technology & Management, Kant said, "We have worked enough in the country on digital transformation, as I informed there are 4 billion people around the globe who do not have an identity, 2.5 billion have no bank account and 133 countries have no fast payment system."

"We have to take this digital public infrastructure to the global level, we also need to become a global champion of cyber security, because India has technology and innovation on the basis of population scale and we need to use this to become cyber security global champion," he added.

He also stated that the Bhartiya School of Telecom which is working for the past 23 years and it is important that such institutions along with the private sector and triple IIT and educational institutions carry the country forward in the IT sector.

