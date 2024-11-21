"India always advocated and practiced dialogue for resolving international issues": Rajnath Singh at ADMM in Laos

Vientiane [Laos], November 21 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM) in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

During the meeting, Singh underscored India's commitment to dialogue in resolving complex issues and emphasised that India firmly believes in constructive engagement among nations to achieve genuine, long-term solutions to global problems.

Sharing a post on X, the office of the Defence Minister of India wrote, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh attending the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus at Vientiane, Lao PDR."

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh attending the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus at Vientiane, Lao PDR. pic.twitter.com/w10cdUGOew— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 21, 2024

Singh said, "India has always advocated and practiced dialogue for resolving complex international issues. This commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiation is evident in India's approach to a wide range of international challenges, from border disputes to trade agreements."

He added, "India believes that genuine, long-term solutions to global problems can only be achieved when nations engage constructively, respecting each other's perspectives and working toward shared goals in the spirit of cooperations."

He further said, "As we are sitting here in the ADMM Plus forum, I wish to emphasise that this, and other similar forums, provide us a platform and an opportunity to discuss and deliberate issues of cooperation and contest in an open, frank and honest manner."

Emphasising on the need for dialogue, Singh said, "An open dialogue promotes trust, understanding, and cooperation, laying the foundation for sustainable partnerships. The power of dialogue has always proven effective, yielding tangible results that contribute to stability and harmony on the global stage."

The defence minister reiterated India's commitment to the promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific and said, "In the context of promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific, India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law."

On the ongoing discussions on the Code of Conduct, Singh said, "India would like to see a Code that should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations, which are not party to these discussions. The code should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the UN Convention Law of Sea 1982."

"Speaking about climate change leads us to the critical concept of 'Global Commons' the shared natural resources and ecosystems essential to sustaining life and bringing prosperity on the planet. These resources provide invaluable ecological, economic, and social benefits that extend beyond national boundaries," he added.

Singh also expressed his condolences on the Typhoon Yagi and emphasised India's humanitarian assistance through Operation Sadbhav. He said, "At the outset, I express my deep condolences to those affected by the tragic incidence of "Typhoon Yagi" in September. During this challenging time, India has been working together with the affected nations to provide humanitarian assistance through Operation Sadbhav. Among other things, disasters like this remind us of the perils of Climate Change."

Speaking up on ASEAN,the defence minister stated, "I am sure this eminent gathering would agree that the 21st century is the 'Asian Century.' The ASEAN region, in particular, has always been economically dynamic and bustling with trade, commerce and cultural activities spanning millennia. All through this transformational journey, India has remained a trusted friend of the region."

"As India celebrates a decade of Our Act East policy, we see the dividends paying out in the strengthening of India's ties with ASEAN and Indo-pacific nations. This vision re-emphasised the pivotal role of ASEAN as a cornerstone of our nation's policy."

He added, "Before I conclude, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Lao PDR for the successful chairmanship of ASEAN and ADMM Plus. I also thank them for their wonderful hospitality."

Rajnath Singh further said that India is poised to strengthen its partnership with ASEAN, owing to the adoption of the Joint Statement and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said that India's vision for the partnership is based on creating a stable, safer, and more secure world for generations to come.

"The Joint Statement being adopted today and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN will, of course, lay the groundwork for our partnership in future. In the days ahead, India looks forward to working with all of you towards a stable, safer and more secure world for our future generations," Singh said.

A day before, Singh also interacted with the Indian community in Vientiane, expressing his gratitude for their warm welcome.

Sharing a post on X, Singh wrote, "Grateful to the dynamic Indian community in Vientiane (Lao PDR) for the warm welcome!"

Grateful to the dynamic Indian community in Vientiane (Lao PDR) for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/V3diimNjqa — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 20, 2024

On Wednesday, Singh held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus where Singh emphasised and looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation.

This was the first meeting of Defence Ministers following the recent disengagement agreements and the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. In the meeting, Singh highlighted the fact that amicable relations between India and China, the two largest nations on earth, would have positive implications for global peace and prosperity.'Considering that both countries are and will continue to remain neighbours.' He mentioned that 'we need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict.'

Singh called for reflecting on the lessons learnt from the unfortunate border clashes of 2020, taking measures to prevent the recurrence of such events and safeguarding peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

The Defence Minister further emphasised and looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation. Both sides agreed to work together towards a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding.

Singh on Wednesday also held bilaterals with Khaled Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia and General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Lao PDR.

He also participated in an Indian Community event where he highlighted the progress India has made in various spheres in recent years. He dwelt upon the commitment of the government to make India fully developed by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor