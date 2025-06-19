India and Croatia sign MoUs to foster cooperation in agriculture, science, culture, education

New Delhi [India], June 19 : India and Croatia signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), which includes MoU on Agricultural Cooperation, Programme of Cooperation in Science and Technology, Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) and MoU to establish a Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb.

These MoUs were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Croatia.

Further the two leaders noted the importance of improving connectivity, including through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative. They agreed to expand cooperation in ports and shipping domains, given the long maritime traditions of both countries. Both sides agreed to further explore the potential of Croatia serving as a Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, at the invitation of Croatia, the Prime Minister. Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi, officially visited Croatia on 18 June 2025.

This marked the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia to strengthen the growing momentum of high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Croatian PM Plenkovic and PM Modi had a comprehensive exchange of views on further advancing bilateral relations, India-EU strategic partnership, and cooperation in multilateral fora, as per the MEA.

Both nations agreed that India and Croatia enjoy close and friendly relations, rooted in shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism and equality.

PM Modi's visit has injected a fresh impetus into the bilateral partnership, highlighting the complementarities of the two economies, particularly in the areas of tourism, trade, and technology, MEA stated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Canada, Croatia and Cyprus.

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the people and the Government of Croatia. He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the visit's significance in ushering in a new chapter in the shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation between India and Croatia.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

Before visiting Croatia, PM Modi visited Canada to attend the G7 Summit. During his visit, PM Modi attended the G7 Summit and met world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the Summit.

Before travelling to Canada, PM Modi visited Cyprus in the first leg of his three-nation visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor