"India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the deep bonds of friendship between India and Fiji and stated that the aspirations of the two nations "sail in the same boat."

After Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka expressed interest of his country in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), PM Modi welcomed the South Pacific ocean nation to join the partnership that was launched by India in 2019 with like-minded countries which seek to manage, conserve and sustain the maritime domain.

"We see Fiji as a hub in cooperation with Pacific Island countries. We both support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister's 'Oceans of Peace' is a very positive thought. We welcome Fiji to join India's Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative," PM Modi said.

Addressing a joint press conference following his talks with Rabuka in the national capital, PM Modi said, "India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat."

Prime Rabuka highlighted the concept of the 'Ocean of Peace' which emphasizes building a peaceful, stable, secure, and sustainable future and well-being for the Pacific Region. Prime Minister Modi commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in championing 'Ocean of Peace' in the Pacific Region.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Fiji's active participation in the Voice of Global South Summits and thanked Rabuka for his participation in the Leaders' Session of the Summit.

"We are also fellow travellers in the development journey of the Global South. We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected. We believe that no voice should be ignored, and no nation should be left behind,"PM Modi said.

Both leaders welcomed Fiji's continued engagement with the Global South Centre of Excellence, DAKSHIN, in finding unique development solutions rooted in the shared experience of Global South countries.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Fiji in 2014 and shared how it was the first visit of an Indian PM to Fiji in 33 years. Subsequently, his visit saw the commencement of the action oriented Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

"In 2014, after 33 years, an Indian Prime Minister set foot on Fijian soil. I am very happy and proud that I had this good fortune. At that time, we started the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, i.e., FIPIC. That initiative has given new strength not only to India-Fiji relations, but also to our connection with the entire Pacific region. And today with this visit of Prime Minister Rambukaji, we are adding a new chapter to our mutual relations," PM Modi said.

"FIPIC has not only reinforced India-Fiji ties, but also given a renewed strength to relations in the Pacific region," he said.

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a part of India's multifaceted engagement in the Pacific.

Recalling the outcomes of the 3rd FIPIC Summit held in May 2023, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to development partnership in the region through wide-ranging initiatives keeping priorities of Fiji at the centre.

Reaffirming healthcare as a key priority area, both Leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on design, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of a 100-bedded Super Specialty Hospital in Suva which is the largest project undertaken by India under its Grant-in-Aid Programme in the Pacific Region.

"In our extensive talks today, we took many important decisions. We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous nation. Therefore, we decided that a 100-bed super specialty hospital will be built in 'Suva'. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent. And, Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened, so that cheap and high quality medicines will reach every home. We want that no one's steps should stop in the race of dreams, hence, 'Jaipur Foot' camp will also be organized in Fiji,"PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi said that in the field of agriculture, Cowpea, or Lobia seeds sent from India, are germinating very well in the soil of Fiji. "India will now also gift 12 agri-drones and two mobile soil testing labs. We congratulate the Fijian government for accepting Indian ghee in Fiji," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the visit of the Fiji PM marks a new chapter in the India-Fiji ties and lauded the declaration of 'Girmit Day' by PM Rabuka and said, "This is an honour of our shared history".

He highlighted how over 60,000 Indians had travelled to Fiji in the nineteenth century as 'Girmitiyas', who have since then greatly contributed towards the growth and development of Fiji, by not only enriching their culture but also strengthening the unity of Fiji, continuously staying in touch with their roots.

PM Modi highlighted the Ramayana tradition in Fiji as a living example of it.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji.

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to host a luncheon for the visiting prime minister.

