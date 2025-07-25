"India and Maldives have a very strong relationship," High Commissioner of India to Maldives says

Male [Maldives] July 25 : G Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to Maldives, said that India and Maldives are historical neighbours and their relations have continued to this day.

Balasubramanian said that India and Maldives have had a strong relationship.

"India and Maldives have a very strong relationship. We have been historical neighbours. We have been geographical neighbours, and therefore our relationship continued over centuries, I would say. During the Indus Valley civilisation, people from Lothal used to travel to Lhaviyani Atoll and Noonu Atoll in the northern part of the Maldives," he said.

Balasubramanian said that India has contributed to the Maldives' development.

"People have crossed the seas and maintained relationships, people to people contact, trade and economic ties and everything. In the modern times, they have also continued to invest very much into this relationship. Our Prime Minister has very clearly said that for India, the neighbourhood first policy is something very, very important. The PM has said very clearly that the Maldives occupies a special place. So we have continued to cooperate with the Maldives, and we continue to develop our ties in all areas, whether it is political, developmental assistance, trade and economic relations, people to people contact, cultural, and I would say that we have a very strong relationship," he said.

Balasubramanian said that the Indian diaspora is excited about PM Modi's visit.

"The Indian diaspora is very enthusiastic about receiving our Prime Minister," he said.

He further said that bilateral meetings at the level of Prime Minister and President both at the Presidency will be held, and various MOUs will be signed between India and the Maldives.

"We would be having bilateral meetings at the level of Prime Minister and President both at the Presidency, followed by various MOUs that would be signed and various projects that have been done under the Indian support whether it is in terms of line of credit or buyer's credit or grants, those projects, many of them would be handed over or inaugurated. On the next day, there would be other meetings, and in the evening, there are the Independence Day celebrations which our Prime Minister is attending as the guest of honour, after which the visit should conclude," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives on July 25-26.

