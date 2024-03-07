India and US Call for Justice Against Perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai Attack and Pathankot Strike

India and the United States have jointly emphasized the importance of bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice. During a high-level meeting, both countries reiterated their commitment to counterterrorism efforts and emphasized the need for strong and coordinated action against all forms of terrorism.

The discussions underscored the shared resolve to combat terrorism and enhance regional security cooperation. Both nations emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for these heinous attacks, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and posed a threat to peace and stability in the region. Pakistan-based terror groups were behind the 26/11 and 2016 Pathankot attacks.