India Army champions global Yoga Day celebrations in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Myanmar

New Delhi, June 20 Taking yoga to the global level, the Indian Army in collaboration with Indian diplomatic missions and cultural centres, is celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 with great fervour across various international locations.

Aligned with the global theme of fostering health, harmony and holistic well-being, multiple yoga events have been organised in the lead-up to June 21 as the world will celebrate the 11th IDY.

At the Defence Services Academy (DSA), Myanmar, a yoga session was held on June 19 by the Indian Army. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from all students of postgraduate and diploma courses.

Notably, 45 Burmese officers from diverse age groups took part in the session, making the event vibrant and engaging. The programme underscored the role of yoga in enhancing physical fitness, mental resilience and inner peace.

Similarly, in the Central Asian state of Kazakhstan, the Indian Army Training Team (IATT), in partnership with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, conducted a special yoga session at the National Defence University, Astana, on the same day. The initiative introduced yoga to the Kazakh Armed Forces, emphasising its effectiveness in mitigating stress and lifestyle-related health challenges while promoting overall well-being.

Taking yoga to another Central Asian state, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, IDY is being celebrated as a national event under the aegis of the Embassy of India. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture (LBSCIC), in conjunction with the IATT, is spearheading this mega event under the guidance and supervision of the Ambassador.

The mega event brings together a wide spectrum of participants, including representatives from the Government, Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Academy and civil institutions. As part of the lead-up to the main celebrations on June 21, various yoga modules have already been conducted across Tashkent by LBSCIC’s qualified yoga instructors.

These sessions have successfully incorporated members of the Friends of Friendly Countries (FFC), further reinforcing the message of unity, health and harmony through yoga.

The Indian Army’s global participation in IDY 2025 reaffirms its commitment to promoting a culture of wellness, mindfulness and shared global values.

