India at UN reiterates continued support for denuclearization in Korean peninsula

After North Korea launched a ballistic missile of intercontinental range in the East sea, India on Friday reiterated its support for denuclearization towards peace and security in the Korean Peninsula and said that it is in the collective interest of all.

While addressing the UN Security Council, India's permanent representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj said, "We also reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace & security in the Korean Peninsula is our collective interest. We'll continue to support dialogue & diplomacy as the means to resolve issues in Korean Peninsula."

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile.

Describing the missile launches as a grave violation of the resolutions of the Security Council, the Indian envoy at the UN said that such practices affect the peace and security of the region and beyond, as she discussed resolutions relating to the DPRK.

She further noted that India calls for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions relating to North Korea as the provocations are unjustifiable.

The Ambassador also took a dig at Pakistan's nuclear proliferation record, calling it a matter of concern and reiterated the importance of addressing the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in the region.

"These launches constitute a violation of the resolutions of the Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond. India calls for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions relating to North Korea," Kamboj said during the address.

Moreover, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said that the UN Security Council members have bent over backwards to justify Pyongyang's repeated violations as she targeted Russia and China for protecting North Korea despite launching staggering 59 missiles in 2022.

While addressing the UN Security Council, Greenfield said, "These members have bent over backwards to justify North Korea's (DPRK's) repeated violations". She further added, "And, in turn, they have enabled the DPRK and made a mockery of this Council, CNN reported.

After North Korea launched the missiles, the US said this action underscores the need to implement North Korea's related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the country from acquiring the technologies needed to carry out missile tests.

"Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

This statement follows the Yonhap news agency's report that North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range ones toward the East Sea.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests whereas North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said numerous times that his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.

Meanwhile, leaders during the QUAD summit which took place in Tokyo in May condemned North Korea's "destabilizing" ballistic missile launches and called on the international community to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

