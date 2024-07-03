India, Bangladesh discuss enhancing ties through defence cooperation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 3 : Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi interacted with Security Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd) at Dhaka and discussed enhancing the long-standing relations between the two nations through defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS interacted with Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh at #Dhaka. Discussions focused on enhancing the long-standing relations b/n the two nations through defence cooperation. Aligned Visions & Outlook of both countries #BangladeshVision2041 & #IndoPacific Outlook of Bangladesh, and India's Vision 2047: #ViksitBharat, vision #SAGAR were highlighted."

Earlier on July 2, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country. During the discussions, Sheikh Hasina appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi CNS, on an official visit to Bangladesh, called on HE Sheikh Hasina, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on #02Jul 24. During discussions, the PM of Bangladesh recalled & appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971," the Indian Navy said in a post on X, following the meeting between the Indian Navy Chief, and Sheikh Hasina.

"CNS apprised the PM regarding the progress of ongoing bilateral maritime engagements b/n the Indian navy & the Bangladesh Navy," the post read further.

On Tuesday, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi interacted with the Commandant of National Defence College Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, the faculty and staff and provided an overview of flux in the security environment in the broader Indo-Pacific Region from a naval perspective.

The Navy Chief, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh, visited the National Defence College on Tuesday. During the visit, he interacted with the commandant Lt Gen, faculty, staff and the officers of the National Defence College.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS, during his visit to the National Defence College, #NDC Bangladesh interacted with the Commandant Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, faculty & Staff, & Officers undergoing the NDC," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

Further, in his address to the NDC "Class of 2024", the Navy Chief provided an overview of the geopolitical trends.

"In his address to NDC #Classof2024, on the topic "Turbulent Tides and Times - Steering a Steady Course" #CNS provided an overview of the geopolitical trends & flux in the security environment in the broader #IndoPacific Region #IPR from a naval perspective," the Indian Navy stated.

The CNS further stressed these trends including the opportunities for like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific Region to cooperate and collaborate aligned to the Indian government's vision of SAGAR to ensure a free, open, peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"#CNS highlighted the "so what" of these trends including opportunities for like-minded nations in #IPR to cooperate & collaborate aligned to the GoI vision of #SAGAR & #IPOI towards ensuring a free, open, peaceful & inclusive #IPR for shared peace & prosperity for all littorals in the #IndianOceanRegion," the Indian Navy stated on X.

The Navy Chief is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy in Dhaka, and also review the Passing Out Parade scheduled at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at Chittagong on July 4, the release added.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on an official visit to Bangladesh for four days from July 1-4. The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation, a press release from the Indian Navy said.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.

