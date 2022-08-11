India-based social media accounts linked to anti-Pak army campaign: Islamabad

New Delhi, Aug 11 A joint inquiry team formed by the Pakistan government has detected a total of 774 social media accounts responsible for a bulk of the misleading claims and smear campaign against the military, with many of them found to be operating from India as well as from within the country.

The revelations were made during a session of the committee summoned by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for a briefing on the progress made in the case so far, The Express Tribune reported.

The Cyber Crimes Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also informed the Ministry about the case's proceedings.

The inquiry team informed that over 17 accounts were found to be operating from India whereas 204 accounts out of 774 accounts were being handled by people inside Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Similarly, the team shared that around 90 people who were shortlisted during the course of the investigations were being thoroughly probed.

The development comes amid an ongoing online smear campaign stoking speculations about the recent helicopter crash that resulted in the martyrdom of six army officers in Lasbela.

The conspiracy theory fell on the fertile ground after similar allegations echoed from certain political activists who fumed against the military.

During Wednesday's briefing, sources confirmed that the Interior Ministry expressed satisfaction over the investigation and instructed the probe body to proceed with a "zero-tolerance policy".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor