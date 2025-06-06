"India being invited to G7 Summit, our PM reaching out for this is fantastic development": Canadian lawmaker

Vancouver [Canada], June 6 : Canada needs to have a better relationship with India and move forward positively and the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney for the G7 Summit is a "fantastic development", a Canadian lawmaker said on Friday.

In an interview with ANI, Dallas Brodie, a Canadian lawyer and MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena in British Columbia, also expressed concern at the Khalistani extremism, saying it is "a significant problem" and most Hindus and Sikhs are not happy with the situation.

In a veiled reference to the previous government in Canada led by Justin Trudeau, Dallas Brodie said that ties between India and Canada had seen a downslide and PM Mark Carney reaching out to India signals that "they want to fix this dynamic" and "is a very positive development".

"Having India being invited to G7 Summit and our PM Mark Carney reaching out to India for this, is a fantastic development...There's a lot in common between our countries. Canada has the largest diaspora of Indian people in the world...This move by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to reach out to India, is a very positive development. For the last several years, things have not been good. It's very negative. We need to have a better relationship with India and move forward positively. I think this signals that they want to fix this dynamic," she said.

Dallas Brodie said PM Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 Summit will strengthen ties between the two countries. The G7 Summit would be held at Kananaskis in Canada from June 15 to 17.

PM Modi received a call from Mark J Carney, inviting him to attend the upcoming G7 Summit.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Canadian lawmaker said India and Canada have a lot in common and that India is a huge market.

Answering a query, she said Khalistani extremism is dangerous and scary for many people and it's time for deal with it firmly.

"The situation of Khalistani extremism is a significant problem. There's no question. Most Hindus and Sikh people in Canada are not happy with this situation. Hopefully, this will be discussed by the federal government with India. I'm in the provincial government in British Columbia, where there is a large, Khalistani movement. It's dangerous and scary for many people, and it's time for this to be dealt with firmly. I hope this will be discussed in meetings between, Prime Minister Mark Carney and India in the G7 meeting," she said.

Dallas Brodie said she is working towards the creation of a memorial for the victims of the Kanishka bombing. The AI-182 'Kanishka' bombing in 1985 was planned and executed in Canada. The dastardly attack claimed the lives of 329 innocent people (largely of India-origin), including 24 Indian nationals.

Answering a query, the Canadian lawmaker said the terror attack in Pahalgam was sickening and Canada has to take a position on these kinds of things.

"I would imagine that this (subject of eliminating terrorism) is going to be top of mind for PM Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney. I can't imagine that this issue would not be addressed between these two leaders. The attack on the tourists in Kashmir was sickening, and Canada has to take a position on these kinds of things and deal with this. I'm hoping this will be on the list of items that they deal with and I'm sure it will be," she said.

