India-Belarus hold 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations, discuss entire gamut of bilateral relations

Minsk [Belarus], October 28 : India and Belarus held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations, which were chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov.

The talks saw discussions on bilateral relations as well as exchange of views on regional and global matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the MEA said that the two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters.

"The 8th round of India-Belarus Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge and H.E. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mr. Evgeny Shestakov was held in Minsk. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1983077747493871735

As per the MEA, the 7th round of FOCs was held in August 2022 in New Delhi. The two countries have signed a number of Agreements/MoUs on various subjects, including trade and economic cooperation, culture, education, media and sports, tourism, science & technology, agriculture, textiles, Avoidance of Double Taxation, Promotion and Protection of Investments, and defence and technical cooperation.

India's relations with Belarus have been traditionally warm and cordial.

MEA noted that India was one of the first countries to recognise Belarus as an independent country in 1991. Formal diplomatic relations were established, and the Indian diplomatic mission was opened in Minsk in 1992- with the first Resident Ambassador joining in January 1993 - followed by the opening of the Belarusian Embassy in New Delhi in 1998.

The bilateral relations between New Delhi and Minsk are marked by broad understanding on issues of mutual interest. The two countries enjoy a comprehensive partnership and have established mechanisms for exchanging views on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues through Foreign Office Consultations, the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), Joint Commission on Military Technical Cooperation, and other thematic bilateral mechanisms.

The two countries cooperate and coordinate their efforts in international, multilateral and regional matters with a commonality of views on several international and regional issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor