"India believes in peace... world should speak together on terrorism": Ravi Shankar Prasad

Paris [France], May 26 : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading the Group of Indian MPs' delegation to France, stated that while India believes in peace and harmony, terrorism sponsored from across the border, particularly by Pakistan, comes with consequences.

He emphasised that India's response through Operation Sindoor was a message to those who challenge its sovereignty, and urged the international community to unite against the global menace of terrorism, calling it a "cancer" that knows no borders.

While speaking with ANI, Prasad said, "India believes in peace, India believes in harmony. Terrorism taking place from across the border, supported and patronised by the Pakistani government, will have its cost. If Sindoor was removed, we responded with Operation Sindoor."

He added, "Today, the world needs to understand that more than 50 dangerous terrorists who are designated are in Pakistan and Pakistan has a role in every terrorism in the world, whether it is 9/11, 26/11, or your terrorists in Europe. We will discuss here that the world should speak together on terrorism, it is a cancer."

Prasad further said that the delegation would engage with think tanks, the Indian diaspora, media representatives, and members of the Indian Caucus and Friends Committee in France.

"Today, we will meet the think tanks, then the people from the Indian community, then we will meet the people from the media. Tomorrow, we will meet the people of the Indian Caucus, the Friends Committee in the Parliament, so there are a lot of arrangements tomorrow, and we will put forth the same view everywhere. The important thing is that all the political parties are together. We hope that the world will appreciate India's side," Prasad told ANI.

The all-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad would engage with several quarters of the French society, including having engagements with the Members of the Senate and the National Assembly, the Embassy of India in France said in a statement on Monday.

The statement, which was shared in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in France said, "An all-party parliamentary delegation comprising of former ministers, Members of Parliament and a dormer Ambassador, led by Shri Ravi Shankar Pradas, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, is visiting France from 25-27 May 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequival stance against errorism. The delegation arrived in Paris late this evening".

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

