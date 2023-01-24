India-born FedEx CEO to get 2023 Horatio Alger Award

New York, Jan 24 India-born Raj Subramaniam, President & CEO of FedEx Corporation, has received the 2023 Horatio Alger Award given to "esteemed individuals" who overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success.

Subramaniam, 54, joins 13 exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America who have been awarded for "remaining committed to education and charitable efforts in their communities despite facing adversities".

"I strongly believe that through hard work and perseverance, one can overcome adversity to achieve success," he said in a statement.

"I'm honored to join an incomparable list of Members and look forward to meeting the Scholars and supporting them through their college years and beyond."

Thiruvananthapuram-born Subramaniam is a product of IIT Bombay, and has more than 30 years of global experience across strategy and operations at the FedEx, a $94 billion transportation company.

He was recently awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award the highest civilian award in India for overseas Ind.

Under Subramaniam's leadership, FedEx donated three Boeing 777F charter flights of oxygen concentrators, PPE, and other critical supplies to help India combat Covid-19 in May and June 2021.

"Mr Subramaniam embodies the power of the American Dream," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association.

"His commitment to education and building a better life for himself is admirable, and he will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for our Scholars."

Subramaniam immigrated to America in 1987 to attend Syracuse University, where he earned a master's degree in chemical engineering.

In 1991, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a master's in business administration and joined FedEx as an associate analyst later that year.

Since 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has awarded annual need based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives.

As a Horatio Alger awardee and member, Subramaniam will support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education.

He will be formally inducted into the Association during the Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington from March 30 through April 1.

In 2022, the non-profit educational body awarded more than $16 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,600 students across the US and Canada.

