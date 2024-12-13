India Brings Back 77 Citizens from Syria; Embassy Operations Continue Amid Crisis

Amid the escalating civil war in Syria and the rise of rebel groups taking control, including the capital Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country. In response to the worsening situation, India has successfully evacuated its citizens from Syria. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on Friday that all Indian nationals who wished to return have been safely evacuated, with 77 Indians already brought out of Syria.

The evacuation process involved Indian embassy staff escorting the citizens to the Syrian border, from where they were received by the Indian mission in Lebanon. The embassy in Beirut assisted with immigration, accommodation, and food arrangements for the evacuees, most of whom have already returned to India. The remaining individuals are expected to return within the next couple of days.

Additionally, 44 Indian pilgrims who had been in Syria left Beirut on Thursday and are now visiting other religious sites. Despite the challenges, the Indian Embassy in Damascus remains operational, continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar highlights "good bilateral ties" in opening remarks with Portuguese counterpart Rangel

India has called for peace and inclusive politics in Syria, urging all parties to work towards maintaining the country's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Indian government has also emphasized the need for a Syrian-led political process that respects the aspirations of all Syrians, seeking a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.