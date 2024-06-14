"India continues to encourage peaceful resolution through dialogue, diplomacy": PM Modi to Zelenskyy at G7 Summit

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit, assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi conveyed India's message during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy in Apulia on the sidelines of the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

"The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,"MEA spokesperson said in a post on X.

The two global leaders were seen sharing a hug as they met.

Prior to the meeting with the Ukrainian President, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Apart from exchanging views on key global and regional issues, PM Modi and President Macron held discussions on a series of issues including strengthening the partnership between the two nations.PM Modi is in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

After landing here, PM Modi said he was looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

The G7 countries are the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Britain. The leaders of G7 nations will also be joined by the chiefs of the European Council and the European Commission.

Ahead of the Summit on Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasised that the G7 Summit will be dedicated to Ukraine, its defence, and economic resilience, stressing that Ukraine is looking forward to important decisions.

"Today is the G7 Summit in Italy, a meeting of our closest partners. Much of it will be dedicated to Ukraine, our defence, and economic resilience. And we look forward to important decisions today," President Zelenksyy said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian President said that he will also hold meetings with other world leaders and the IMF Managing Director.

Upon his arrival at Borgo Egnazia in Italy on Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met the world leaders at the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in a session devoted to the situation in Ukraine.

Last week, Zelenskyy extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at "a convenient time".

Emphasising the significance of India's engagement at the highest level, Zelenskyy sought Modi's commitment to contribute to discussions aimed at promoting peace and stability on the global stage.

Notably, India is participating in the summit as an outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

