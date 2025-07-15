India cuts zero-dose children by 43 per cent as South Asia hits record-high children immunization in 2024

New Delhi [India], July 15 : India has reduced the number of children who missed all vaccinations, also called zero-dose children by 43 per cent in just one year, according to new data released on Tuesday by WHO and UNICEF.

As per the 2024 data, India brought down its zero-dose children from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024, a drop of nearly 7 lakh.

"This is a proud moment for South Asia. More children are protected today than ever before," said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, while also stressing the need to reach the remaining children in remote areas.

South Asia, as a region, achieved its highest-ever immunization coverage. In 2024, 92 per cent of infants received the third dose of the DTP vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. This marked a 2 per cent increase from 2023 and even surpassed pre-COVID levels.

Nepal also saw major improvement, cutting its zero-dose children by over half. Pakistan reached its highest-ever DTP3 coverage at 87 per cent. However, Afghanistan remains a concern with the lowest coverage in the region and a slight decline compared to last year.

Measles coverage also improved. Around 93 per cent of infants received the first dose and 88 per cent got the second. Reported measles cases fell sharply by 39 per cent in 2024.

Vaccination against HPV (Human Papillomavirus), which prevents cervical cancer, saw progress too. Bangladesh vaccinated over 7.1 million girls since starting its programme last year, while Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka also reported increases. India and Pakistan are expected to begin their HPV vaccination campaigns later this year.

The WHO and UNICEF report praised strong leadership from governments, tireless work of frontline health workers, and better use of data and technology for this achievement.

"It is heartening to see WHO South-East Asia Region reach the highest ever immunization rates, surpassing the pre-pandemic up-trend. We must build on this momentum and step up efforts to reach every child with these lifesaving vaccines. Together we can, and we must," said Dr Thaksaphon Thamarangsi, Director Programme Management, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Still, experts warned that over 2.9 million children in South Asia remain un- or under-vaccinated and need to be reached to ensure full protection against deadly diseases.

