India dispatches 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits to Sierra Leone

New Delhi [India], October 14 : India dispatched a consignment of 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits, from Mundra Port to Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the act underscores India's commitment to improve public health in Sierra Leone.

In a post on X, he said, "A gesture of solidarity and South-South Cooperation: India has dispatched a consignment of 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits, from Mundra Port to Sierra Leone. This humanitarian assistance underscores India's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving public health outcomes in Sierra Leone."

A gesture of solidarity and South-South Cooperation. India has dispatched a consignment of 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits, from Mundra Port to Sierra Leone. This humanitarian assistance underscores 🇮🇳’s commitment to strengthening… pic.twitter.com/VHFON4cR2n — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 14, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier on March 10, the Second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Mr Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and Alan CE Logan, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Leader of the delegation from the Sierra Leonean side.

The FOC enabled both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of the entire range of India-Sierra Leone bilateral relations, encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, health & pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges. India has pledged to continue supporting Sierra Leone in capacity building across various fields and further strengthening the development partnership.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the progress made on India Stack, following the signing of an MoU on 'Cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation' and discussed next steps for implementation in this space. Both sides also agreed to deepen and diversify bilateral ties in key areas of contemporary relevance, defence cooperation, energy development and development cooperation.

The co-chairs also held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues. Both sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral organisations, including the United Nations.

Sierra Leone agreed to consider support to India's candidature for a UNSC non-permanent seat for the year 2028-29. Sierra Leone has also agreed to expedite the process of approval from its Government to sign the Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), recognising the Indian Pharmacopoeia and joining the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor