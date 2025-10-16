India, Egypt hold first Strategic Dialogue to deepen bilateral ties; commit to progress of Global South

New Delhi [India], October 16 : India and Egypt held the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening their bilateral partnership. The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, who arrived earlier in the day on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, Abdelatty also held talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to explore trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

During his remarks at the strategic dialogue, EAM Jaishankar called the meeting "a milestone" in India-Egypt relations. He highlighted the deepening cooperation since the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership in 2023.

"Our meeting for the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in our ties. Since the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023, we have seen an intensification of cooperation in various domains. Our deliberations today provide an opportunity to take stock and set direction to realise the visions of our leaders," EAM Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Egypt's solidarity following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had spoken soon after the incident.

"I would also like to place on record our deep appreciation for the solidarity that your government and you personally displayed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi spoke to each other at that time," he said.

Speaking on issues of the Middle East, Jaishankar commended Egypt's leadership role in advancing peace efforts in Gaza.

"We meet at a time when the international situation is complex and volatile. Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of Egypt and the leadership of President Sisi in realising the Gaza peace plan. Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Sisi's invitation to the Sharm al-Sheikh Summit for Peace. Minister KV Singh represented us. We sincerely hope that the summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region," Jaishankar added.

Reiterating India's stance on the Palestinian issue, he added, "India has consistently supported a two-state solution. We have significant development cooperation with Palestine and are committed to enhancing capacity building, human resource development, and strengthening Palestinian institutions."

He further noted that India and Egypt share a common vision for empowering the Global South and maintaining national independence in world affairs.

"Excellency, India and Egypt share a commitment to the progress of the Global South and the strengthening of the independence and freedom of choice of nations and world affairs," he added.

In his opening remarks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that the first strategic dialogue reflected the strong commitment between the two leaders since the signing of the partnership agreement last year.

"We have this first India-Egypt strategic dialogue. This is a testament to the commitments by our two leaders since we signed the strategic partnership agreement in June 2023... We have a long-standing relationship. These relationships are bound by history, geography, and shared interests, but we have to do more and more for the benefits of our two great peoples," Abdelatty said.

He underlined the shared principles of both nations and the need to expand economic collaboration.

"We are sharing a lot of principles of freedom, self-determination, justice, coexistence, and multilateralism. We need to understand more and more the vast capabilities you have in your economy, as well as the excellent opportunities we have in our economy. And we have to encourage our business communities in order to explore the hidden opportunities for doing more and more business based on a win-win situation," he said.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also highlighted his engagements with Indian business leaders.

"Today, the whole day, I met with the CEOs and members of executive boards of different companies, either who are investing in Egypt or planning to invest in Egypt," Abdelatty added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit offers an opportunity to review progress in implementing the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and to exchange views on regional and global developments.

Abdelatty will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 17, at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, before concluding his visit and departing from India around 4:20 pm.

