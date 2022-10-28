India, EU co-chair sixth high-level dialogue on migration, mobility

India and the European Union co-chaired the 6th High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM ) in Brussels on October 27 and held talks on issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration.

"Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) and Ms. Monique Pariat, Director General (Migration and Home Affairs), European Commission co-Chaired the 6th High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM)between India and the European Union in Brussels on 27 October 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The 5th edition of the Dialogue was held in New Delhi in July 2019. Besides the two delegations led by the co-Chairs, the 6th HLDMM was attended by representatives of the Diplomatic Missions of EU Member States in Brussels who were invited as Observers.

According to the MEA, the representatives of other line Ministries of the Government of India i.e. Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Labour and Employment were represented in the Indian delegation.

"The discussions at the 6th India-EU HLDMM covered a wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including the prevention of irregular migration. Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners," the statement added.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM).

As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the Dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and EU, the MEA said.

( With inputs from ANI )

