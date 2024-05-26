India extends warm greetings to Georgia on National Day, highlights growing bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], May 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended warm greetings to his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili and the people of Georgia on their national day, expressing hopes for the continued growth of bilateral relations.

"Warm greetings to FM Ilia Darchiashvili and the friendly people of Georgia on their National Day. May our relationship keep growing for the benefit of our peoples," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.

The message comes amidst a series of significant interactions between india and Georgia, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

In recent years, India and Georgia have seen a rise in high-level engagements, including the 7th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultation held in New Delhi in November 2023. Moreover, the celebrations commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Georgia in October 2023 underscored the depth of the bilateral relationship.

Economic cooperation between the two countries has flourished, with bilateral trade reaching USD 432.35 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. Initiatives such as the India-Georgia business meet organised by Pharmexcil in Tbilisi in March 2023 have further bolstered economic ties.

In the realm of capacity building, India has extended support to Georgia through programmes like ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation), offering annual slots to Georgian professionals. Notably, the first special course for Georgian diplomats was conducted at SSIFS, New Delhi, in October 2023, reflecting India's commitment to enhancing diplomatic capabilities.

Cultural exchanges have also played a vital role in fostering closer relations between India and Georgia. Notable events include the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tbilisi Park in July 2021 and the inauguration of a gallery for the relics of St Queen Ketevan at the Archaeological Museum of Goa in May 2023. Additionally, a theatre group from Georgia performed in various locations across India in September 2022, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Overall, the multifaceted cooperation between India and Georgia continues to strengthen across various sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and friendship.

