India fighting NATO's unfinished war against terrorism: JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat

Munich [Germany], May 9 : India is leading a critical and decisive battle against terrorism that goes far beyond regional boundaries, according to Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM).

In a forceful statement, Burfat described the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict as a continuation and completion of NATO's unfinished war against terrorism in South Asia.

He argued that NATO's sudden withdrawal from the region created a vacuum, allowing terrorist networks to regroup and thrive, especially under the protection of Pakistan's military and intelligence agency, the ISI.

"Pakistan has since institutionalised terrorism as state policy - providing safe havens, training, and weapons to globally recognised extremist groups," Burfat said.

The JSMM Chairman further identified several terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS-Khorasan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which he claimed are actively supported by Pakistan's military establishment.

"Rawalpindi has become a sanctuary for these groups, allowing them to operate with impunity while Pakistan falsely projects itself as a partner in the war on terror," he stated.

Burfat highlighted the spread of jihadist ideology, drawing a direct connection between the ideology behind the 9/11 attacks in the United States and the ongoing bloodshed in India.

"From beheadings and mass rapes to bombings and civilian massacres, these terrorist groups continue to threaten global peace and humanity," he warned.

He asserted that India's air strikes and ground operations against terror camps inside Pakistan are "not acts of aggression but morally justified actions aimed at dismantling threats that endanger the entire world."

In contrast, he condemned Pakistan's military for "waging an unprincipled war to shield and sustain the extremists it has long nurtured."

Burfat concluded that India, by standing alone in this conflict, is "sacrificing its blood and resources not only for its own safety but for the future of global civilisation."

He insisted that India's campaign should be recognised as a global fight against terrorism.

