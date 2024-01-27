India, France agree to institute Comprehensive Dialogue on Global Issues

New Delhi [India], January 27 : India and France have agreed to institute a Comprehensive Dialogue on Global Issues to hold consultations on political matters and other global issues such as oceans, climate change, biodiversity, pollution and digital, with a particular focus on multilateral frameworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have reaffirmed their determination to end plastic pollution and called for building consensus for an ambitious outcome this year on the negotiations for the establishment of a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution, as per the India-France joint statement following French President Emmanuel Macron's State visit to the country for the Republic Day celebrations.

India, France will also increase their cooperation in the context of the three COP of the Rio Convention (climate, biodiversity and desertification) to build a joint ambition and promote synergies.

The two countries have reaffirmed their commitment to jointly address the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Prime Minister Modi lauded French President Macron's international initiatives in 2023, including the New Global Financing Pact Summit in June, which led to the Paris Pact for People and Planet, and the One Planet - Polar Summit in Paris.

The two leaders looked forward to the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) to be held in Nice in 2025. They commended UAE's leadership in the successful conduct of COP28 in Dubai and welcomed the outcome of the COP, especially the UAE Consensus, which included decision on the First Global Stocktake, Framework on the Global Goal on Adaptation, Work Programme on Just Transition and operationalisation of the funding arrangements, including a Fund for responding to Loss and Damage.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to come forward in their next nationally determined contributions with ambitious targets, as per the joint statement.

President Macron commended India's offer to host COP33 in 2028. He also affirmed France's support for India's candidacy to the International Energy Agency. India's IEA membership would be mutually beneficial and contribute to the stability and development of international energy market and energy transition.

In the context of their preparation to UNOC 2025, France welcomed India's decision to join "Mercator" initiative which aims to create a global 'digital twin' of the Ocean. Finally, President Macron invited the Indian Government to participate in the Global Forum on "Buildings and Climate'', co-organised by France and the United Nations Environment Program, which will take place on March 7th and 8th 2024 in Paris.

