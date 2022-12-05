India, Germany ink deal on comprehensive migration and mobility partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi on Monday.

Jaishankar welcomed visiting German Foreign Minister who began her two-day India visit today.

The German foreign minister landed in Delhi earlier today. During her visit, she will be discussing cooperation on the transition to renewable energy and India's relationship with Russia and China.

"A warm welcome to German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock as she arrives in New Delhi on her first official visit. An opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments and review the progress achieved in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

During the two-day inaugural visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas will also play a role. Earlier today, Baerbock visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

On Friday, the German Federal Foreign Office said Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of the capital New Delhi.

In Baerbock's talks with her counterpart Jaishankar, India's relationship with China is likely to be in focus in addition to discussions on Russia-Ukraine war and its consequences.

Lauding the constructive role played by India at the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali, Baerbock earlier credited New Delhi for the clearer positioning of the Group of Twenty (G20) on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

She made these remarks ahead of her trip to New Delhi against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"At the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), India showed that it is ready to play its role globally," the German foreign minister said in her departure statement. "The clearer positioning of the G20 against the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is ultimately also thanks to India.

"As an emerging economic power and a solid democracy, India is both a role model and a bridge for many countries in the world, despite all the internal social challenges. And a natural partner of Germany," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

