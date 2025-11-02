India, Germany reaffirm renewable energy partnership for sustainable growth

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Germany and India reaffirmed their long-standing commitment to advancing renewable energy and sustainable development as Parliamentary State Secretary Johann Saathoff concluded a four-day visit to India, the German Embassy said in an official release on Sunday.

According to the release, the visit covered Chennai and Delhi-NCR and came as both nations marked the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, underscoring the strength of bilateral cooperation in technology, innovation, and climate-friendly growth.

In New Delhi, Saathoff inaugurated the German Pavilion at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025, where German and Indian enterprises showcased technologies in solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

The release said Saathoff emphasised that the partnership reflects a unified approach by "Team Germany," bringing together ministries, development organisations such as GIZ and KfW, and the private sector to strengthen global renewable energy value chains.

At the Indo-German CEO Roundtable on Solar Energy, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), discussions centred on solar manufacturing, technology exchange, and investment collaboration.

Saathoff stressed that renewable energy is both an economic driver and a moral responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations, the release added.

He noted that Germany and India, both major renewable energy economies, are committed to learning from each other's experiences in integrating large-scale wind and solar power into their national grids, ensuring fair competition and sustainable industry growth.

As part of his concluding programme, Saathoff visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, where he toured India's Agri-Photovoltaic (Agri-PV) demonstration site developed in partnership with GIZ India.

The project illustrates how solar panels and agriculture can coexist productively, enabling farmers to generate both food and clean energy from the same land.

The release said Saathoff described Agri-PV as a "third harvest," combining food and energy security while contributing to sustainable rural livelihoods.

The visit also included interactions with researchers and students on advancing Indo-German cooperation in agricultural technology, research, and capacity building.

Reflecting on his first official visit to India, Saathoff said, "It has been a true pleasure to be in India and to witness the tremendous energy, innovation, and optimism that define this country."

He added, "At Windergy India 2025 in Chennai, I saw first-hand the potential and commitment of India's wind energy sector, and here at Renewable Energy India 2025 in Delhi, I have been inspired by the progress and ambition in solar and biogas."

"I am joined by a strong delegation from GIZ, KfW, and leading German companies, all dedicated to deepening collaboration with our Indian partners. Together, we are connecting ideas, expertise, and industries, to grow together, to learn from each other, and to build a cleaner, brighter future for our children and grandchildren," he said.

The release stated that the visit was organised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), together with the German Consulate General in Chennai, under the framework of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor